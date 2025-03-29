Back arrow goes to top of the original page
If I click a link to another page, view the other page, and then click the back arrow, Vivaldi returns to the TOP of the original page, instead of to where I clicked the link. Is there some setting that would return me to the place on the original page where I clicked the link?
Thanks!
Pesala Ambassador
@serchanto That should not normally happen, but some webpages are coded to automatically reload.
A link might help to diagnose the issue.
Does it happen on other websites?
Pesala Ambassador
@serchanto I think it is working as intended. It is how the webpage is encoded.
- Go to the FastStone Capture page on my website.
- Scroll down or use the links at the top of the page to Recording Software Tutorials
- Click the link to my FontCreator Review Page
- Swipe left to go back to the previous page
Result The page does not scroll to the top, but returns to the previous position.
yojimbo274064400
Consider raising with site operator as issue also occurs in Firefox.
FWIW: when JavaScript content from site is disabled issue does not occur
@Pesala Thanks, Pesala. Yes, this does seem to be a function of how the site is coded since the desired behavior does work on other (most?) web sites. Thanks for explaining!