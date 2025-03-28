Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
I would like to use your new VPN, but I do not want all of my traffic to go through the VPN. An intermediate solution would be to allow the user to use the VPN only in private windows.
P.S.: Add a tag for VPN
