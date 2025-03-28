Hello,

When I try to enter chrome://components/ address

Page load failed because the Developer UI module (dev_ui) is not installed

I'm getting this error. Do you have any idea how to solve it?

I opened a topic because I couldn't find any information by searching the forum.

Thanks

Last night I did a clean install with a hard reset of the phone.

Honor 90, Android 14, MagicOS 9.

Vivaldi 7.2.3628.85

Everything is up to date, only the Google Play System is stuck in May 2024, it has not received an update yet (I think there is a problem on the Google side again)

Android security patch February 2025.

Thank you.