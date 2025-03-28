Page load failed because the Developer UI module (dev_ui) is not installed
Hello,
When I try to enter chrome://components/ address
I'm getting this error. Do you have any idea how to solve it?
Thanks
Honor 90, Android 14, MagicOS 9.
Everything is up to date, only the Google Play System is stuck in May 2024, it has not received an update yet (I think there is a problem on the Google side again)
Android security patch February 2025.
Thank you.
Vivaldi 7.2.3628.85
@Kozmik
read here, maybe it will help.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97433/snapshot-developer-ui-module-not-installed?_=1743203837034
Last night I did a clean install with a hard reset of the phone.
If you did a hard reset just for the browser.....
I think it's overkill.
@far4 I've seen that. I have no problem with GMS. I'm not using aurora etc..
@far4 No, of course. I did a general clean installation for the device. It has nothing to do with the browser. I wrote that part just for informational purposes.
@Kozmik
the solution to the problem in that particular case was:
Noticed that the default UpToDown Installation was the 32bits
Downloaded and installed the x64 v8 on top and the Internal Sites appeared again.
Maybe it's not your thing.
The first thing you can do is to search the forum for similar cases.
@far4 my device is Honor 90, applications are installed through the GOOGLE PLAY STORE
@far4 I opened a topic because I couldn't find any information by searching the forum.
@Kozmik
There is an update 7.2.3628.85 ready today - try downloading directly from Vivaldi's site, uninstall the GP version and put the correct architecture (maybe armv8?) from the apk.
@far4 Sorry I mistyped the version number. Already installed the latest version Vivaldi 7.2.3628.85
@far4 This can't have anything to do with the play system update, can it?
@Kozmik
It's hard to say... it shouldn't be related. I have old android10 and arm32 - no problems with access to service pages neither on release nor on snap (latest versions). I update from this site and everything related to google-services is disabled as much as possible on my smart. So consider that I don't have gapps at all. No any problem!
If you want, try downloading/installing snap (armv8) from this site - just to see how it behaves. I think it's more of an Honor and Huawei issue here (may be?)... but let other owners of such devices answer better.
@far4 Because I did not encounter such a problem until yesterday. This is the first time I have come across such a problem. thanks
@far4 Same in Vivaldi Preview
Hi,
Please download a x64 version from UpToDown and check whether is the same problem or not.
Despite Chrome's Store
@Kozmik I experienced the same thing yesterday. I did a new install of Vivaldi 7.3.3628.85 from the Play Store on a Samsung SM-G935U (S7 Edge Snapdragon) running stock Android 8.
After the new Vivaldi install from the Play Store both chrome://components/ and vivaldi://sync-internals failed to load with the "Developer UI module (dev_ui) is not installed" error.
I reinstalled Vivaldi from https://vivaldi.com/download/ and the errors went away.
It looks like there might be something wrong with the Vivaldi version on the Play Store, at least for new installs on old Android versions.
I had the same issue.
Resolved by downloading the Vivaldi apk from APK Mirror, and then using their Split APK installer (available in the Google Play store) to make sure that the dev module is selected during install.
@grndkntrl Yes, when you download it from apkmirror or Vivaldi's site, it comes with a dev ui. True.
I wonder if we won't be able to download it from the Play Store.
Maybe they'll fix it. It's always a constant problem
@Zalex108 Hello again, I solved this problem last time by downloading the application directly from Vivaldi's site. However, now the same problem is back again with the update that comes through the play store. From now on, will we have to download the application from the website every time? Thanks