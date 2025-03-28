Frequent tab crashes
tangotribe
With the most recent three updates I am seeing frequent tab crashes. The webpage will appear for one second or less, then turn into the dead bird crash.
Here is a recent example that reliably produces a crash on my system: https://www.startpage.com/do/search?q=define+apotheosis
7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.3476)
JavaScript V8 13.4.114.21
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/134.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
mib2berlin Soprano
@tangotribe
Hi, test this in a Guest Profile.
This can be a broken extension or, the worst case, a broken user profile.
If it not work in a Guest Profile either, maybe a corrupted install.
Reinstall of Vivaldi without deleting your user data cant hurt.
Tested on Linux and Windows 11, Vivaldi 7.3.3635.4.
tangotribe
@mib2berlin Thank you for the good suggestions. I'll try those things.