Hello.
I need to understand a couple of things about the Vivaldi Proton VPN offering:
- Does it only apply to browser traffic, or does it apply to other traffic on the same PC?
- My employer requires that I use a VPN from them for access to items behind my firewall. Will the two VPNs play well together? Will network traffic going to my employer's private VPN be first routed through the Vivaldi Proton VPN?
I appreciate any insights, or pointers to pages a bit more technical in nature than the main splash page.
Many thanks.
It is unlikely to protect anything except what is done through the browser itself. It is a Browser extension, not a system wide app.
This will likely get your account locked by your employer.
@Neophyte thanks. Curious to be able to see a page with technical clarity though....
@sgolux There isn't a need for it on these two questions.
The VPN is a browser extension, so it isn't touching traffic outside of the browser at all. An employer is likely to lock your account if you try to use the VPN before their's because it will show you trying to log in from Japan or wherever, when they know you live in {insert your location here}.