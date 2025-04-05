Forum graphics glitch - see video
-
RadekPilich
Original title: Recent view - recent since last visit?
One thing that makes use of the forum more difficult for me is the behavior of the recent posts.
For some reason, the forum shows me the posts from last 2 hours as recent and makes everything older greyed out.
Is it possible to somehow change this behavior, so that the greyed out topics will indicate topics not updated since my last visit rather then topics not updated in last two hours?
EDIT: Seems like the Unread views behaves in the same way. I don´t use unread view, because it hides the topics I have read or contributed to, so I always use the recent view.
-
Pathduck
@RadekPilich The Recent view shows topics you've read as greyed out and topics with new posts as bold/white.
From what I can tell it shows 15 pages of posts going back 3 days.
This might depend on what Categories you've set to Watching/Ignoring etc.
-
RadekPilich
@Pathduck Oh, the issue is something else than. I think it's that when NOT using pagination, then when the second batch of topics loads on the screen after scrolling past the first batch, the white / grey logic is reversed - unread are grey and read are white.
-
RadekPilich
@Pathduck Is it clear now with the video? Can you or someone reproduce and confirm? Feel free to rename the topic appropriately. Would be nice to get this fixed.
-
RadekPilich
Bump.