Original title: Recent view - recent since last visit?

One thing that makes use of the forum more difficult for me is the behavior of the recent posts.

For some reason, the forum shows me the posts from last 2 hours as recent and makes everything older greyed out.

Is it possible to somehow change this behavior, so that the greyed out topics will indicate topics not updated since my last visit rather then topics not updated in last two hours?

EDIT: Seems like the Unread views behaves in the same way. I don´t use unread view, because it hides the topics I have read or contributed to, so I always use the recent view.