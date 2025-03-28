Hi, I've searched around for a solution for this and have been unable to find one.

The intended behaviour that I want is for the address bar in the original tab, where I enter the new address, to go back to displaying the actual address of the page.

Repro steps:

On an original tab with a URL, use the address bar to enter a different URL and use the keyboard shortcut for opening a new tab After this new tab opens, navigate back to the previous tab. The URL on the old tab will display the address of the new tab you just opened.

Thank you! I've gotten used to hitting escape on the old tab, but there have definitely been times that I have accidentally copied and pasted the wrong URL.