Booted up this morning to find that Vivaldi won't open. A pop up box appears briefly telling me that uBlock Origin has crashed. I went through and deleted every file and folder containing the name "cjpalhdlnbpafiamejdnhcphjbkeiagm" but it still won't open, however the pop up box no longer appears. I've tried renaming the the default folder to default_backup but to no avail. I've tried launching in a private window, I also tried updating the program but nothing seems to work.
Can somebody help me please?
@slibjib
Same symptoms here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/824009
mib2berlin Soprano
@slibjib
Hi, maybe the install is broken if it not work with renamed profile folder.
Check the Windows Task Manager if a Vivaldi process is still running.
Or there is a lock file blocks Vivaldi from start, do you restarted Windows?
This will kill all processes too.
Remove Vivaldi, keep your user data, install again cant hurt.