Solved Friday poll: Reader View
-
Greetings!
It's time for a new poll.
This week the question is about the Reader View feature, which allows you to hide irrelevant content so you could focus fully on the article. So, how often do you enable it to read something online? Also, have you customized the look of Reader View?
Visit the Community homepage on vivaldi.net to vote.
-
Time to go over the results.
44% of those who voted, switch the Reader View on sometimes.
Not far behind, 40% of you never use the Reader View feature.
And 17% of voters use the feature all the time.
-
barbudo2005
Irrelevant for those sites that have RSS feeds, which are the majority.
What's the point of visiting 15 sites a day, if I can have them all on one page, without menus, submenus, sidebars, without having to visit several pages of each site, etc.
-
@jane-n, sometimes in longer articles, but also using Andi's Reader View when I search something in the web, offered in the search results. So I can read the article without visiting the page itself.
-
@jane-n
good question! I can answer with a question: a duplicate button for android/Vivaldi is certainly a good thing.... but when will we see reading mode settings for android? At least like within FF (including tweaks to about:config)?
Right now I can't even change day/night mode at will.
So using this mode now... problematic.
-
@far4 It's on our to-do list. Hopefully, a dev can take on this task soon.
-
Time to go over the results.
44% of those who voted, switch the Reader View on sometimes.
Not far behind, 40% of you never use the Reader View feature.
And 17% of voters use the feature all the time.
-
Jjane.n marked this topic as a question
-
Jjane.n has marked this topic as solved