what I wondered these days: we snappies get most of the time new features, where big discussions are started, these features are reworked, polished, sometimes they get worse, most of the time they get better and and the end, the stable user get a new feature with a big announcing in the blog.

and some features (like the proton vpn feature) are released "into the wild" without some feedback from the snappies.

I'm not one of those, who are disappointed because of this, but can you explain how this comes out? do you want to surprise all your users at once with such big news?