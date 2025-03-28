ProtonVPN – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3648.3
In today’s snapshot, we bring our ProtonVPN work into the snapshot branch and begin the journey towards 7.4.
Click here to see the full blog post
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
@olli Sneaky!
@altcode: It's almost like the man who sits next to me, knew when I pushed it live.
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
derDay Supporters
what I wondered these days: we snappies get most of the time new features, where big discussions are started, these features are reworked, polished, sometimes they get worse, most of the time they get better and and the end, the stable user get a new feature with a big announcing in the blog.
and some features (like the proton vpn feature) are released "into the wild" without some feedback from the snappies.
I'm not one of those, who are disappointed because of this, but can you explain how this comes out? do you want to surprise all your users at once with such big news?
david.fyfe Supporters
Hmmm. I got the autoupdate icon (and updated) >15 minutes before the announcement.
Just saying.
@david-fyfe Yes, the blog was severely late this time. Let's just say someone nudged the team to finally post it
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
In the Window Panel there are entries for a Browser-Window for the VPN. I will not yet use VPN, maybe later, not sure. Are those entries persistant or get away if one deletes the synced data on the server?
Edit: Sorry, my fault. It’s the (normal) Window with its tabs. Nothing to do with VPN.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@david-fyfe said in ProtonVPN – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3648.3:
15 minutes before the announcement.
Same here, about 5 minutes before receiving the RSS-Feed.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
After a restart: can not fetch mail when VPN is was activated before.
//edit: Worked after two restarts. Could be the Proton VPN server had a hickup.
@derday: It sometimes works better for marketing.
@david-fyfe: I was halfway through putting it out (autoupdate enabled) and got pulled into a meeting I had forgotten so I did not publish the post. I then published when the meeting was done.
No big deal, it's only a snapshot.
@derDay My guess that some features are more strategic, maybe with partherships with another company, and those deals/plans can't be revealed until they are actually ready.
Microsoft does the same with the Windows Insider stuff - sometimes things just turn up in Stable branch without being though Dev or Beta.
However, I have not been using Vivaldi for very long, so I don't have any track record of features being instant-released.
@tellsong1: Yeah, you pretty much nailed it.
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
@altcode: A snapshot is never late, nor is it early, it arrives precisely when we mean for it to. ️
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I guess the gray splash pleases more people now than the previous blueish