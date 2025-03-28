How to not switch workspaces when moving a tab to another workspace?
is there a setting or flag so that it doesn't switch to the workspace that you moved the tab to , every time you move a tab to a workspace?
it's rather annoying to constantly have to switch back to the original workspace
lazymonkey2
I'd also like to know.
I haven't found any settings to do that.
ah maybe a workaround could be to drag and drop with the workspace sidebar - but not exactly ideal [ok, I tried it. not exactly ideal when you are moving from a workspace with a lot of tabs in it]
RadekPilich
You must have another tab active - you have a tab that you DON'T want to move on the screen and you select (ctrl / shift click) the tabs you want to move and move them. You stay at the active tab in the active workspace.
Please see my requests / comments here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103685/alt-tab-like-shortcut-to-go-to-previously-active-workspace
@RadekPilich yeah ok now it is less annoying