Hey there!

I don't know why, but my translation popup behaves weirdly in some situations and I can't really put my finger on why exactly it happens: If you use the "Translate selected text"-feature from the context menu, the popup with the translation is sometimes at the wrong position. This is especially confusing if a website is long and you have to scroll up to see the translation (first I thought the translation didn't work because I didn't see the popup).

It is difficult to reproduce, but I could quite reliably find an example in the forum here where it always works as expected while at the same time doesn't work as expected in just another thread. (Even more confusing because it's basically the same website around).

This post for example:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106945/minor-update-for-vivaldi-desktop-7-3/8?_=1743167696598

If I select part of a sentence in my post there, the popup for the translation is positioned correctly.



On this post however:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106942/name-vivaldi-net-email-address/4?_=1743167696604

You have to scroll up to see the translation popup. It basically sticks behind the navigation bar on top first.



Is it just me or is it a bug?

Technical Information: