So I think the VPN integration is really great in that I'm not seeing any speed penalties (which is the main reason I've never committed to a VPN) but I have had one little thing that I'm trying to sort out: for about a second or so, whenever I go to a new page (most of the time it's if it's a totally new domain I think), I get a "not connected to internet" page which goes away and then the page loads up perfectly fine.

My main question is if anyone else is seeing this with the new built-in VPN? I have a bit of a unique networking situation so I'm trying to isolate the cause of the hiccup. Thanks in advance

On a semi-related note (didn't want to make a new thread), and more importantly to me, is turning the VPN on breaking anyone else's Extensions? idk if that's to be expected or what but just wanted to note that's happening as well so might hold off on VPN for now