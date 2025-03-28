Disillusioned with the VPN stuff...
hornetster
Was thinking the VPN being advertised for Vivaldi may be of some use, but would appear - NO.
What is the benefit of it, when you try to use, get a popup telling you you need to pay!?
That is of no use!! Can do that in ANYTHING.
Please let me know what the benefit is...
@hornetster Maybe that you need less clicks to sign-up if it automatically accepts your vivaldi account?, don't know, haven't tried it, but I would be interested in knowing that.
@hornetster it's free with the automatic server choice. You need to upgrade if you want a specific server
paaljoachim
I would think that Proton VPN has some free servers.
How would one see a list of free VPN servers in the Vivaldi popup box?
So that one can select a free server in addition to the click the Connect button to automatically connect to a VPN.
@paaljoachim You don't need to select anything. If you're on the free plan you'll only be connected to one of the five free servers.
@paaljoachim ... and if you want a specific server, that requires a paid subscription with Proton
paaljoachim
hornetster
Yeah, I DO want to try out VPN for access to more realistic costs for MotoGP/Netflix, etc, so may have to take out some sort of a sub, for testing...