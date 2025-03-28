How long is this synchronization for each device?
3 months did not start a broken laptop, and now the ability to synchronize tabs from the server has disappeared, for example.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@vistar The Sync server had a 100% data loss end of last year. All gone. You can not get your old data from the server onto your laptop.
@vistar Usually synced tabs from non-existing devices disappear after a few days (or was it 2 weeks, i do not remember correct).