[email protected] email address
How can I get a @vivaldi.net email address? On which website? I Can´t find it everywhere.
mib2berlin Soprano
@DorjeK
Hi, you have it already but it is not activated until you have enough reputation.
Please check:
Mail Reputation
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DorjeK After you got some reputation, you will receive a mail which tells you access to your Vivaldi mail account is unlocked.
Patience, participation, and some meditation sessions are required to become a
true Jedi masterVivaldi webmail user.
Still working on mine, too.
kjsnd Supporters
@kjsnd No, not yet.
kjsnd Supporters
@kjsnd Question was not for me it was for @WerewolfAX
@WerewolfAX Did you already get the e-mail?
@kjsnd said in [email protected] email address:
Is DorjeK your second account
No, I just have this one account.
@DorjeK No E-Mail account verification yet.