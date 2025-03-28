Unfortunately this is a problem. You can add site search with Kagi, but you can't make it a default search engine in Vivaldi.

If I am to search with Kagi, I'll have to type "k stuffisearchfor" in the search bar, which isn't something I'm used to and usually forget to do.



According to Kagi, Opera is restricting uses from using alternative search engines (as default engines), and it seems Vivaldi is following this? Please prove me wrong and tell me its a bug soon to be fixed.

-Adrian