Please add Kagi as a search option
chartier Supporters
Kagi is a great search engine with much customization and very privacy which is a great fit for Vivaldi. Please to give us Kagi as an option for search everywhere in the Vivaldis.
@chartier You can already add any website as a search engine. You should check with Kagi documentation if they have a particular URL that you should add. Then you can put it as a new engine in Vivaldi Settings > Search
sjudenim Supporters
Kagi is a paid ad-free search engine
Doesn't seem to fit at all
Unfortunately this is a problem. You can add site search with Kagi, but you can't make it a default search engine in Vivaldi.
If I am to search with Kagi, I'll have to type "k stuffisearchfor" in the search bar, which isn't something I'm used to and usually forget to do.
According to Kagi, Opera is restricting uses from using alternative search engines (as default engines), and it seems Vivaldi is following this? Please prove me wrong and tell me its a bug soon to be fixed.
-Adrian
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@amo123 Please read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/search/
Well colour me stupid, I thought I installed Vivaldi, but it was actually Opera GX... It works very well in Vivaldi.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@amo123 I wondered why your screenshot clearly was from Opera