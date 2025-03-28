I really love the toolbar shortcut, in concept, but for sharing, it actually ends up being slower than using the usual menu route if you share to the same place regularly. For example, I share constantly links to mymind, and therefore, it appears beside the share button in the menu (as you can see in the attached screenshot). But, if I want to use the toolbar share shortcut, I tap that, it pulls up Androids general sharing interface, an then I have to hit mymind.

Instead, I would love if it was an option to make your most frequently shared location the toolbar shortcut; in my case, for the mymind icon to appear on the toolbar, so I could instantly share to it with a single tap.

Thanks!