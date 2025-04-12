@tip1 said in Bulgarian translation:

A new bulgarian language is evolving here. Отговор

Stack Tabs by Host OR Скупчи по домакин

First of all, I would ask you to moderate your tone and, above all, to control your reactions when expressing your thoughts. You claim to have experience in localisation. In Bulgarian. So be it.

Since you insist tonight, I will go further and let you in on a few more secrets. We will use Wikipedia articles in English, French and Bulgarian. Let us start with this one:

=> https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Host_(network)

Мрежови хост (на английски: host – стопанин, домакин) е компютър, свързан към компютърна мрежа.

In French, the concept is explained as follows:

Un ordinateur hôte est un terme général pour décrire tout ordinateur relié à un réseau informatique, qu'il fournisse des services à d'autres systèmes ou utilisateurs (serveur informatique, ou « système hôte ») ou soit un simple client.

We note that in both languages (en+fr) host/hôte is an old word. This means that in English we can also say that the "host" computer (компютърът „домакин“), the "host" site (сайтът „домакин“), provides some services to its "guests", i.e. "computer clients"? Do you agree? Or is the "host-guest" pair unfamiliar to you or not to your liking and you have a better suggestion?

I will quote for you a rare etymological source in English for the word "stack" and add my comments in the same paragraph that follows:

*c. 1300, stak, "pile, heap, or group of things," [„куп, купчина или група от неща“] especially a pile of grain in the sheaf in circular or rectangular form (late 12c. in surnames), from a Scandinavian source akin to Old Norse stakkr "haystack" (cognate with Danish stak, Swedish stack "heap, stack"), from Proto-Germanic *stakon- "a stake." This is said to be from PIE *stog- (source also of Old Church Slavonic stogu "heap, [куп] " Russian stog "haystack," Lithuanian stokas "pillar"), a variant of root steg- (1) "pole, stick" (see stake (n.)).

As a philologist, I can even confidently claim that "stack" in the Germanic languages is a borrowing from the Slavic "stuga" [unfortunately, I cannot spell it correctly here in Old Church Slavonic; Old Church Slavonic is understood as Old Bulgarian; and most of the etymologies listed in the dictionary as Russian are also of Bulgarian origin].

Now it's your turn to tell me how „куп“ and „скупчвам“ should be better translated in Bulgarian.

I can only accept arguments!