Bulgarian UI translation
Hi,
I want to report a very bad translation of the windows app of Vivaldi in bulgarian language. More that 50 % of the translations are extremly bad and a person can´t understand what all of the funcions do. I see it´s an automatic translation made with AI/Google translate, but it´s soooooooo barbaric that it makes a user feel cringe while using the browser. The best of all is Пожертвайте, which means to sacrifice instread of Помогнете ни, which means Help us. Are you planning to update that translation anytime soon, because it´s hurting my eyes and I feel sick after seeing it.
mib2berlin
@tip1
Hi, do you meant the UI translation or the translator feature.
The UI is translated by volunteers from the community the translator is done by Lingvanex but work on Vivaldi servers.
DoctorG
@tip1 You mean the Translate Web Page feature or the Translate Panel?
The Vivaldi Translate server with its software from Lingvanex is not very good in all languages.
//edit: Oh, @mib2berlin was faster.
@DoctorG I mean the entire browser, all menus, settings, functions are translated very bad and no bulgarian can ever understand what the different options do. The entire Vivaldi interface is translated bad in bulgarian.
The browser is very good looking with many useful functions and extras, but this translation is basically making it unattractive for bulgarian users.
DoctorG
@tip1 said in Bulgarian translation:
I mean the entire browser, all menus, settings, functions are translated very bad and no bulgarian can ever understand
Ah, ok.
I do not know if we have a native bulgarian speaker in Translation team.
I will ask internally.
@DoctorG I guess you don´t have. You should remove BG translation of the app asap until someone makes it. I´m translating Android/iOS apps on bulgarian language for decades, but this is an entire new level with 100K+ menus and options. I´ll need a huge team to help me.
Shpankov
@tip1 said in Bulgarian translation:
Hi,
I want to report a very bad translation of the windows app of Vivaldi in bulgarian language. More that 50 % of the translations are extremly bad and a person can´t understand what all of the funcions do. I see it´s an automatic translation made with AI/Google translate, but it´s soooooooo barbaric that it makes a user feel cringe while using the browser. The best of all is Пожертвайте, which means to sacrifice instread of Помогнете ни, which means Help us. Are you planning to update that translation anytime soon, because it´s hurting my eyes and I feel sick after seeing it.
Thanks for reporting!
I forwarded your message to the Bulgarian translator (not AI, real human).
@tip1 You make assumptions that are not supported by facts (use of automated tools). What is your evidence?
Also, I have the feeling that you are not a native speaker: do you know the meaning of a word like "пожертвувание":
=> https://ibl.bas.bg/rbe/lang/bg/пожертвувание/
If you follow the link above, you will see that "Donate" is translated with the 3rd meaning of the word "пожертвувание".
E.g. 3. Funds, amounts donated for charitable purposes.
Bulgarian translations are constantly being updated.
@tip1 Please, be more specific: what do you mean by: "entire browser, all menus, settings, functions are translated very bad and no bulgarian can ever understand what the different options do."
What exactly do you mean? Be more specific.
EDIT: I would like to know which mobile applications you have personally translated into Bulgarian?
If you have more specific questions about certain concepts and terms (which I use for the Bulgarian translations of Vivaldi), please do not hesitate to make a list, I will check it and answer each point.
This may take some time, but I really want to know what bothers you.
Also, please add your comments/concerns on any "problematic" term or concept used in Vivaldi translations.
Сверяване instead of Синхронизация. At leats, that´s what english interface says.
Диалог is not even having a meaning of a window. In english it has different meaning. https://ibl.bas.bg/rbe/lang/bg/диалог/
Влизат в сила след повторен пуск? - This sentence was ok in 1890, but nowadays nobody is saying that.
Занули? - it is used in the context of electric cables and their grounding. It´s completeley out of context here and it´s quite funny actually. https://ibl.bas.bg/rbe/lang/bg/занулявам/
Пускова решетка? - I can lay 1000$ bet that no native bulgarian nowadays can answer what that means.
Показвай захват на чекмеджето? - The hadle of a drawer?
Скупчи по домакини - WTF is supposed to mean?
Негледани писма? - it´s Unread messages, I guess, which is Непрочетени писма
Засветявам is not a real word, just like засивявам. https://ibl.bas.bg/rbe/lang/bg/засветявам/
The translation is extremly bad, outdated and some texts doesn´t even make sense. I have to spend hours or maybe days to show you all of the mistakes with an explanation and an actual real human translation.
-
Forgot to answer to the other question:
Facebook web
FB Messenger
Threema recently
Parts of other FOSS apps.
I´m just reporting a real problem. Vivaldi team, no need to be sarcastic or to question my knowledge, skills, etc. If you want to make it better, don´t use AI for translation. If you update the translation - good. If you don´t - lost market.
-
@tip1 Glad you sent something. I'll try to keep my answers short. In some places I'll have to answer in Bulgarian, but everything is easy to follow. If necessary, I will try to explain the same in English. No problem.
„сверяване VS „синхронизация“ for Sync/synchronize/synchronization
Allow me to disagree with your personal opinion. The fact that some developers once literally translated "процеса на сверяване" as "синхронизиране" or "сихронизация" does not mean that this was correct and that "sync" must always be translated into Bulgarian as they did.
Let me ask you: „Вие сверявате своя часовник или го синхронизирате?“ I think you're „сверявате“ it, right? Please check the article for "сверявам" here:
=> https://ibl.bas.bg/rbe/lang/bg/сверявам/
And now look at the article "синхронизирам":
=> https://ibl.bas.bg/rbe/lang/bg/синхронизирам/
Can you distinguish in Bulgarian between the use of the two verbs first and then the derived nouns? Which of the two verbs has more Bulgarian flower and richer connotation in everyday language?
_
Let's stay on topic and try to be consistent. Point by point, otherwise I cannot follow your thoughts and answer your questions.
I will stop here for today, but I will come back to each point you raise in your post. Please be patient.
-
Whatever, I´m waiting for the meaning of Скупчи по домакини xD
A new bulgarian language is evolving here.
-
@tip1 said in Bulgarian translation:
I´m just reporting a real problem. Vivaldi team, no need to be sarcastic or to question my knowledge, skills, etc. If you want to make it better, don´t use AI for translation. If you update the translation - good. If you don´t - lost market.
Отговор
You are trying to create a conflict where none exists. You are addressing the Vivaldi team and I am answering you.
I have been translating Vivaldi into Bulgarian as a volunteer for 10 years. People on the team have brought your post to my attention and I'm trying to find out what's wrong.
Where have you been all this time with your suggestions and questions? Let's discuss a real l10n question in English as well as in Bulgarian.
I'm a real person and I don't use AI - that's a fact.
Thank you for the list of problematic concepts. I will do my best to respond to YOU and understand your reasoning. If there is a worthy suggestion among those raised, I will be happy to include it in the Vivaldi translations. But be patient.
-
@tip1 said in Bulgarian translation:
A new bulgarian language is evolving here.
Отговор
Stack Tabs by Host OR Скупчи по домакин
First of all, I would ask you to moderate your tone and, above all, to control your reactions when expressing your thoughts. You claim to have experience in localisation. In Bulgarian. So be it.
Since you insist tonight, I will go further and let you in on a few more secrets. We will use Wikipedia articles in English, French and Bulgarian. Let us start with this one:
=> https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Host_(network)
Мрежови хост (на английски: host – стопанин, домакин) е компютър, свързан към компютърна мрежа.
In French, the concept is explained as follows:
Un ordinateur hôte est un terme général pour décrire tout ordinateur relié à un réseau informatique, qu'il fournisse des services à d'autres systèmes ou utilisateurs (serveur informatique, ou « système hôte ») ou soit un simple client.
We note that in both languages (en+fr) host/hôte is an old word. This means that in English we can also say that the "host" computer (компютърът „домакин“), the "host" site (сайтът „домакин“), provides some services to its "guests", i.e. "computer clients"? Do you agree? Or is the "host-guest" pair unfamiliar to you or not to your liking and you have a better suggestion?
I will quote for you a rare etymological source in English for the word "stack" and add my comments in the same paragraph that follows:
*c. 1300, stak, "pile, heap, or group of things," [„куп, купчина или група от неща“] especially a pile of grain in the sheaf in circular or rectangular form (late 12c. in surnames), from a Scandinavian source akin to Old Norse stakkr "haystack" (cognate with Danish stak, Swedish stack "heap, stack"), from Proto-Germanic *stakon- "a stake." This is said to be from PIE *stog- (source also of Old Church Slavonic stogu "heap, [куп] " Russian stog "haystack," Lithuanian stokas "pillar"), a variant of root steg- (1) "pole, stick" (see stake (n.)).
As a philologist, I can even confidently claim that "stack" in the Germanic languages is a borrowing from the Slavic "stuga" [unfortunately, I cannot spell it correctly here in Old Church Slavonic; Old Church Slavonic is understood as Old Bulgarian; and most of the etymologies listed in the dictionary as Russian are also of Bulgarian origin].
Now it's your turn to tell me how „куп“ and „скупчвам“ should be better translated in Bulgarian.
I can only accept arguments!
-
It´s like saying that Juice of Malus domestica is the same as saying apple juice. Nobody will ever use домакини and скупчвам in the context of a browser. I see there is no point of trying to convince you that it´s arcaic and completely out of context of a modern browser. If you are conveinced that this is a good translation, so be it.
Feel free to mark as „solved“.
Adiós
-
Shpankov
@tip1 said in Bulgarian translation:
Негледани писма? - it´s Unread messages, I guess, which is Непрочетени писма
Sorry for interrupt into the discussion.
Here is a tricky point. In Vivaldi we have three different terms:
Unviewed - it's a new messages that user not opened yet. Message title is bold blue.
Unread - it's messages that user already opened, but not finished handling. Message title is bold black.
Read - it's messages that user had read and handle (for example - answered to this message). Message title is regular black.
Thus, translation "Негледани писма" is absolutely correct in discussed case.
-
Негледани IS Unseen
@Shpankov Thanks, I was about to answer the same, and give the correct link to the Vivaldi help page. „Негледани“ is for Unseen. End of dicussion.
EDIT (several times; added a title and 2 links):
Please read (en+bg) both articles:
=> https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/view-and-manage-messages/#Message_read_status
=> https://help.vivaldi.com/bg/mail-bg/mail-get-started-bg/view-and-manage-messages/#Sstoanie_na_cetene_na_pismoto
-
@tip1 said in Bulgarian translation:
that Juice of Malus domestica
In turn, I would like to ask the moderators to warn you about your inappropriate language towards me. The tone of your comments and thoughts is unacceptable.
You throw in some Latin expressions that have nothing to do with localisation. You use them only to slander me and to attribute to me something that does not exist. Why?
What exactly do you propose to use for "stack" and "host" in Bulgarian?
Are you aware that computer terminology has historical definitions? The pair "host-guest" ["домакин-гост"] is an example.
"Stack", "put in a stack" ["Скупчвам", "слагам в куп"] (plus the etymological basis) fortunately exist in Bulgarian to be distinguished with the translations of "group" and "stack".
You are not convincing anyone with your arguments, you are slandering yourself.
By the way, in Vivaldi's French, the term "stack" is translated as "empiler" (since I noticed that you get carried away with diagnoses in Latin).
-
@zmeYpc Yes. Let´s end this discussion. You used wikipedia as a source of information to show me host as Домакин. If you base your knowledge on wiki, that´s enough for me. I just checked Windows, Brave and other programs and all have the word host, no one used домакин.
„Are you aware that computer terminology has historical definitions?“ - No, mate. I have 2 diplomas from 2 different countries (Spain and Bulgaria) in Computer Science and Technology + master in philology. I don´t know what I´m talking about.
Mark as solved and let´s go to sleep. It´s late. Good night.