hey folks,

this subject has been bespoken here:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82900/vertical-tabs-collapsed-expand-on-hover/119?_=1743155765253

but I think it deserves to get implemented by default, as it is in MS edge.

I use vertical tabs and would love to see the textarea of the tabs expand automatically to be able to read the titles since I often have a lot of open tabs.

I know that this can done with mods. But I don't want to mod since I want to concentrate on other things.

can someone relate?