hey folks,
this subject has been bespoken here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82900/vertical-tabs-collapsed-expand-on-hover/119?_=1743155765253
but I think it deserves to get implemented by default, as it is in MS edge.
I use vertical tabs and would love to see the textarea of the tabs expand automatically to be able to read the titles since I often have a lot of open tabs.
I know that this can done with mods. But I don't want to mod since I want to concentrate on other things.
can someone relate?
mib2berlin
@aranga
Hi, I guess there is a feature request for this already but ...
The Vivaldi team had never add a feature use hover in the UI, I don't think they will change this design decision.
EDIT: You can check on the link, these request get's also very low user votes.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=hover&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
I Think this is considerable a good UI-UX since it frees space on the window for actual web content, or not?
mib2berlin
@aranga
I hate it with passion in Edge.
It always popup when I don't need it and the other way around, at start for example.
You can vote for requests in the first post if you like but I fear it will not happen, specially if you can get it with a mod.