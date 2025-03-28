Email database will not open after update from snapshot/ bèta to stable version 7.3.3635.2 x64
-
Updated Vivaldi from snapshot/ bèta version 7.2.3643.11 to latest stable version 7.3.3635.2 x64. Too frequent updates of the snapshot version. When opening email, get error message that email database is made in newer version. Please update Vivaldi. Email accounts seem to be disconnected.
Please advise how to get email up and running again with the stable version.
-
@zoeff50 Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@zoeff50 Have you uninstalled the Snapshot before?
I guess no. Installing a Stable over a Snapshot is not advised.
Uninstall all Vivaldi versions you find in Windows Settings→ Apps → Installed Apps
Do not let Installer delete user data!
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@zoeff50
Hi, if you install stable over a snapshot using the same user data it will break.
This happen only on Windows.
Some users have done this and the developers are aware ot this.
You can try to move the mail database to a save place.
At next start Vivaldi create a new one.
But there are other problems like you have now the same user ID for stable and snapshot in the sync system and much more.
I would install the stable as Standalone install, sync and add your mail account.
When the snapshot reach 7.3 update, then you can copy over missing files like your session over.
Maby @DoctorG have better ideas but mixing different versions of Vivald, downgrade are always problematic.
-
Hi, I have the same problem after update to latest version. I am not aware, that I had a snapshot installed before.
-
mossman Ambassador
This post is deleted!
-
@DoctorG. Done! Uninstalled V, retained user data, but after reinstalling stable version still error message on email database. Completely uninstalled V incl user data and reinstalled stable version. Logged in with V account and started synchronizing with V on 2nd PC. Back in business and everything working ok. Not too much work.
-
@zoeff50. But synchronizing does not give you the email account configuration back, pls confirm. Did you configure them again one by one?
-
@jaroska Yes, these settings are not synced.
Mail, Calendar and Feeds have to be added again.
-
Not nice, but thanks for confirmation...
-
Yes, i configured email settings again but piece of cake, very easy. Bookmarks etc are synchronized from other PC. Happy chap again.
-
Cannot download email from latest update 7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) (64-bit) . Vivaldi tells me I must up date to more current update and I am on most current update. Now what?
This is ridiculous situation that mostly // always falls on user to fix at the expense of time & data loss. Yes, I know it's a SNAPSHOT, nevertheless developers put it on line to try at our own risk and I get that, but it seems to me that something .as basic as email service should be in synch w various upgrades and operate correctly. I think this is a developer issue and should be addressed at their end ASAP. Thank you.
-
Beurtheret
@janrif
Same issue here. The email stopped working since last Vivaldi update.
Mail is frozen in time.
I hope it gets resolved soon by the great Vivaldi team. Thank you
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@janrif said in Email database will not open after update from snapshot/ bèta to stable version 7.3.3635.2 x64:
This is ridiculous situation that mostly // always falls on user to fix at the expense of time & data loss. Yes, I know it's a SNAPSHOT, nevertheless developers put it on line to try at our own risk and I get that, but it seems to me that something .as basic as email service should be in synch w various upgrades and operate correctly. I think this is a developer issue and should be addressed at their end ASAP. Thank you.
From What’s in a term: Snapshot vs Stable:
We recommend Snapshots to developers and advanced users who want a sneak peak of the features we have in store for the final release, while at the same time being patient with us as we debug and improve further.
-
@edwardp said in Email database will not open after update from snapshot/ bèta to stable version 7.3.3635.2 x64:
We recommend Snapshots to developers and advanced users who want a sneak peak of the features we have in store for the final release, while at the same time being patient with us as we debug and improve further.
@edwardp, Yes I get that, as I stated in my post, but this email thing seems to revolve around an email version and not really a bug. It would seem to be a no brainer that developers would check that the email version works with the snapshot.
Mind you, the Vivaldi developers are some of the most creative and responsive developers I've ever followed in my 50+ yrs of computering. And I love Vivaldi.
-
@edwardp said in Email database will not open after update from snapshot/ bèta to stable version 7.3.3635.2 x64:
We recommend Snapshots to developers and advanced users who want a sneak peak of the features we have in store for the final release
@edwardp Vivaldi seems to have fixed this on its own.