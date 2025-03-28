Cannot download email from latest update 7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) (64-bit) . Vivaldi tells me I must up date to more current update and I am on most current update. Now what?

This is ridiculous situation that mostly // always falls on user to fix at the expense of time & data loss. Yes, I know it's a SNAPSHOT, nevertheless developers put it on line to try at our own risk and I get that, but it seems to me that something .as basic as email service should be in synch w various upgrades and operate correctly. I think this is a developer issue and should be addressed at their end ASAP. Thank you.