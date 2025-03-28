Pinnes Tabs visibility
-
hey folks,
sorry if I may have missed a discussion about the following:
I'd love to see PINNED TABS VISIBLE at all times.
Given I have a large number of open tabs I still want to be able to access my pinned tabs without having to cycle or scroll through all the open tabs. A solution would be, that pinned tabs stay permanently visible like this:
But when scrolling this happens:
Can somebody relate to this?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@aranga Position the Tab Bar at the top, then this is not a problem. With tabs at the top or bottom, you can also use Settings, Tab Display:Enable Horizontal Scrolling
-
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/63632/pinned-tabs-in-the-vertical-tab-bar-should-always-be-displayed-on-top-of-the-tab-list
please vote for this
it's weird that pinned tabs are fixed with horizontal tabs but not fixed with vertical tabs