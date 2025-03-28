Focus not in address field on new window
There was a topic for that already, under the title "Cursor in address field when starting Vivaldi?" which is marked solved since 2022.
I'm observing the exact same behaviour on MacOS now. The cursor is always in the address field on Cmd+T, but not when starting a new window. The exception is when I set the new tabs to open in blank page.
@ttarchala Answering my own post: turns out the option "Always search in New Tab" solves it.
... except if it's a new window started without any other windows open. Then the cursor is not there.
Roccobot Supporters
@ttarchala I don't know why this very relevant and reproduceable issue is not being taken in consideration. It's extremely frustrating