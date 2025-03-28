Should I post feature requests here or on the bug report ?
-
Hey, I'm new to Vivaldi and I got used to sending all my feature requests on the bug report, but I'm not sure if that's the right thing to do, wondering if I should post them here. So, what's the best thing to do?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@WodnerPie Here, for Vivaldi, feature requests should not be sent to Vivaldi bug report page!
Please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
-
@DoctorG Oh okay, thanks !
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@WodnerPie You are welcome.