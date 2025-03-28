Description:

When using tab stacking (tab groups) in Vivaldi, the number of tabs in a group is shown nicely—until there are too many tabs. With large stacks, the tab count disappears due to lack of space, making it harder to manage and navigate.

Feature Request:

Make the tab count always visible by displaying it before the tab group name/title. This way, even if the group is packed with tabs and space runs out, users can still see how many tabs are in the group.

Suggestions:

Display the group tab count before the tab group title (e.g., ⭳ 18 | My Group instead of My Group | 18).

When tabs are very crowded, the title can be truncated or minimized, but the count should remain.

Optionally allow users to toggle this behavior in settings:

Show tab group count before title

Benefits:

Helps power users and tab-heavy workflows keep track of grouped tabs.

Ensures the number of tabs in each group is always visible, even in tight tab bar spaces.

Improves clarity, usability, and productivity when dealing with many tab groups.

Visual Reference:

Attached screenshots show the issue when tab group numbers are hidden due to space:



