Active/Running workspaces should be labeled/hightlighted in the workspace-list in some way
Dear Vivaldi Team, This is my first request.
As my title described, I m the heavy user of [workspace], I have to jump between many workspaces during working, a reasonable label/hightlight not only be helpful for my quick shift, but also be convenient for us to manage the RAM.
This features would definitely useful! Thanks for your time, awaiting any updates.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Troye97
Hi, it maybe depends on your theme setting for highlight color, it is marked.
RadekPilich
@Troye97 It's not that only 4 of 10 workspaces are active / running. All of them are running. Or do you consider hibernated workspace as non-running? So you want visual indicator for hibernated workspace?
@RadekPilich Thanks for your explanation. I thought the hibernated workspaces is non-running before. I suppose a visual indicator for [running] workspace (not for hibernated) would be better.
@mib2berlin you can see there's no any indicator/marks on the left of every workspaces in this list in your screenshot.
E.g. you opened some pages in [default workspace] and [Info] workspace (there would be more in actual working) for work, and the [News] workspace are under hibernated.
There should be some indicators or marks to help us quickly identify the active/running workspaces.
Pros:
- It would be helpful for us to identify and release more RAM from pages for doing another things;
- I can quickly select the workspaces I m currently using in expanded list of workspace.
How do you think?