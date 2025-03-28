I noticed that my Vivaldi has not been sync'ing for a while now (don't recall when exactly it started failing). But I see a bright yellow "Sync Problem" sticker in the bottom-left of my browser (Win11-Desktop). When I hover the mouse over this, I see "Configuration Missing" pop-up but nothing else happens. I don't know what is missing, not a precise way to address "whatever" is missing.

This is what it looks like...



I have tried the classic logging-out & logging-in a few times, but no luck.

General search on the forum or inter-webs didn't yield any solutions.

Any ideas how do I go about, other than uninstall-reinstall cycle?

Solved:

I took a chance and put in a new "encryption password" and they got things moving, I also showed me a nice list of things I want to sync.

I recall putting in an encryption key/pass when I first set it up, don't know how/why it got cleared and the error message isn't useful in figuring that step is what I was supposed to redo.