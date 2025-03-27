Do workspaces use separate caches?
Hello. I'm trying to understand workspaces. Do they work like "Containers" in FF, where each container has its own cache for cookies and whatnot? (It's a way, for example, to keep your shopping trackers separate from your banking trackers.)
I don't see anything in the Help about workspaces that says this is so, but that might be a documentation gap as opposed to a feature gap. Does anyone here know?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Blork Hi, Workspaces are just collections of tabs. They share cache+data+cookies with the rest of the profile.
They are not like containers in Firefox.