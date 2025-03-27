I somehow have two accounts?
For some reason, I appear to have 2 Vivaldi Social accounts on Vivaldi's Mastodon instance:
I set up the first account when the Vivaldi instance was announced. I thought that turning on ActivtyPub in my Vivaldi-hosted Wordpress blog would push posts to Account #1. Instead, it seems that the 2nd account was created unbeknownst to me when I turned on ActivityPub, and blog posts are pushed to this account.
I only discovered Account #2 when I saw that my blog posts were not being pushed to Account #1. Then I searched for my user name and discovered the second account.
I do have a Mastodon account on another instance (https://writing.exchange/@mwschmeer). Could this be screwing things up in some way?
I have no way to log into to Account #2 on Vivaldi Social.
Is this normal behavior?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mwschmeer Seems your blog has created the instance #2.
But i have less knowledge, what to do to fix it.
I do not run my blog in Vivaldi Community.
thomasp Vivaldi Team
@mwschmeer This is entirely expected behaviour. The ActivityPub integration of Wordpress does not post things via your Mastodon account, it pushes out the posts directly from the blog itself to anyone who wants to follow it (the actual address of the account is
@[email protected], which you and anyone else can follow in the normal way).
The second "account" you linked to on Vivaldi Social is a remote account pointing to your blog's ActivityPub feed as viewed from Vivaldi Social (much the same as you can view any other remote account by searching for it in your instance, eg. for example https://social.vivaldi.net/@[email protected] is a remote account pointing to an ActivityPub feed from mastodon.social).
You can of course boost the posts from your blog using your Mastodon account and interact with them in any way that you do with other remote accounts.
@thomasp Okay, thanks for clearing that up!
It seemed odd to me and the explanation in the Vivaldi Wordpress instance wasn't entirely clear that another account would be created specially for the blog (it did explain it, but that explanation is a bit convoluted), so I appreciate the Vivaldi team popping in with an explanation.