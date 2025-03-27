For some reason, I appear to have 2 Vivaldi Social accounts on Vivaldi's Mastodon instance:

I set up the first account when the Vivaldi instance was announced. I thought that turning on ActivtyPub in my Vivaldi-hosted Wordpress blog would push posts to Account #1. Instead, it seems that the 2nd account was created unbeknownst to me when I turned on ActivityPub, and blog posts are pushed to this account.

I only discovered Account #2 when I saw that my blog posts were not being pushed to Account #1. Then I searched for my user name and discovered the second account.

I do have a Mastodon account on another instance (https://writing.exchange/@mwschmeer). Could this be screwing things up in some way?

I have no way to log into to Account #2 on Vivaldi Social.

Is this normal behavior?