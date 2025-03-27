So first use of Proton VPN in Vivaldi from California, U.S. The auto connection is to a server in Japan. That is the fastest free server? Not a U.S. server? Proton help page for free VPN states, "If you’re on our Free plan, we’ll first connect you to the fastest free server for your location. Our free servers are located in the Netherlands, Japan, Romania, Poland, and the United States."

The Proton help page goes on to show how to change servers, but this UI in Vivaldi does not show those options. I'm kind of stuck on how this is suppose to be useful to me unless I am missing something.