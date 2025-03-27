Default free server outside of U.S. ?
So first use of Proton VPN in Vivaldi from California, U.S. The auto connection is to a server in Japan. That is the fastest free server? Not a U.S. server? Proton help page for free VPN states, "If you’re on our Free plan, we’ll first connect you to the fastest free server for your location. Our free servers are located in the Netherlands, Japan, Romania, Poland, and the United States."
The Proton help page goes on to show how to change servers, but this UI in Vivaldi does not show those options. I'm kind of stuck on how this is suppose to be useful to me unless I am missing something.
@dougcp
Stupid me. I meant to add that when attempting to change to a U.S. server I am met with an upgrade screen. I don't know why.
Thanks
@dougcp, in the Proton VPN free for desktop you have three countries with an total of 23 free servers, USA, Netherland and Japan
@Catweazle
Hello, I am using the Vivaldi Proton VPN plugin and when I try to choose USA or Netherlands servers I am met with the upgrade screen. I cannot get past that screen to choose a USA or Netherlands server. The auto choice is only the Japan locations.
Does this not happen to everyone else ?
@dougcp, the autochoice connect only to the nearest and fastes server in the extension, own choice only permitted in the free desktop VPN, which is always preferable-
In the browser, as said before, I use the CyberGhost Proxy, only to skip country restrictions. This one at least permits to choice the country.
Another one, from Swiss, is VPNLY, also an free Proxy, which allows to choice the servers, no logs policy. also for desktop-
i couldn't find a free stable server. i use Nodemaven's proxy to skip country restrictions, residential proxies for dekstop or mobile ones if you browse through your phone. it's an alternative to vpn.
CyberTrekker
@dougcp I connect to a free server using the VPN in Vivaldi and mostly it's been a Japanese server that I've been connected to, but a couple of times it's been a USA server. Currently, as of this connection, it's a server in Seattle. Perhaps it's the luck of the draw, as it were.
For about three years, I used to have the paid service with ProtonVPN. I gave that up some time ago, though. Now, I'm using the free option that recently came with Vivaldi.