Solved PrintScreen does not work after new update.
-
Adollarsignket
Just updated a browser and I can no more make a screenshot when Vivaldi is my "active" window. If browser is a background window I can make a screenshot but if it's an active window PrintScreen does not work at all.
UPD: I am using a ShareX and I have a zone capture binded on PrintScreen. If I press PrintScreen while Vivaldi is my active window it makes a casual screenshot ignoring ShareX zone capture.
-
It fixed itself after some time.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Adollarsignket Unable to reproduce on Windows 10.
Do you have any extensions installed?
-
@Pesala hey. I do but I already tried disabling them. Made no difference for me.
-
Operating System: Windows 11 (x86 64bit)
Vivaldi Version: 7.3.3635.2 (Stable channel)
-
It fixed itself after some time.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Adollarsignket Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark as Correct
-
AAdollarsignket marked this topic as a question
-
AAdollarsignket has marked this topic as solved