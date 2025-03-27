Can I do following chain of commands in vivaldi?
dinice1081
I do it by hand in firefox. I copy link to yt video, paste it into downsub to download subtitles, then download txt file, then upload to chatgpt. Is it possible to do in vivaldi or in any alternative way?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@dinice1081 Possibly. Can you write bookmarklets? If so, you could give it a try. You could copy the link to the current page (yt video), then open downsub, then run the bookmarklet to paste the link there at the least, all with a command chain. See ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/500553 for example chains, including ones with integrated bookmarklets.
dinice1081
@luetage ctrl f and i can't find bookmarklets. can you write an example?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@dinice1081 Bookmarklets are Javascript code you run by opening a link in the current tab, it influences the current webpage. In your example the bookmarklet would focus the element for link input on the downsub page and then you could issue a paste command. If you don’t know Javascript, you will have to learn some basics. Otherwise you can always stick to the existing Vivaldi commands, they can get you far when used in command chains, but more advanced stuff like the things you want to do aren’t possible without additional coding.