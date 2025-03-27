Vivaldi hangs on startup
Seems like I have a problem in Vivaldi 7 with around 250 tabs. Not sure if that is many, but it works in Vivaldi 6. What happens on start is that the few visible tabs load, the rest never load and show the logo screen, and the window bar buttons (like switch tab, close tab) are not clickable, and then the browser hangs. I hit Control-C in the terminal cli where I started the browser, and the "are you sure" exit popup shows, and I am able to exit cleanly.
This problem is happening to me on Arch Linux on X for all 7.x versions (7.0 to 7.3). When I downgrade to 6.9, everything works. (I would use 6.9, but I need 7.x to fix the long time Google Docs cursor focus bug.)
Anyone else have this problem? Any fixes? Thank you!
@jfgorski
Hi, even 1000 tabs a not a problem if Lazy Loading is enabled in Settings > General.
All 250 tabs load at start which cause a huge amount of RAM/CPU usage if it is disabled.
Downgrade Vivaldi break your user profile, maybe your session files are corrupted.
Depends on your workflow it is hard to get your tabs back.
You can save all tabs as bookmarks, for example.
If I save a workspace I get:
Hi @mib2berlin thanks for the advice. I do (or did before Vivaldi started to hang) have Lazy Loading enabled. Something changed in 7.x from 6.x which introduced this problem.
Luckily downgrade was able to read all the session files and nothing got corrupted. Just in case, I did make a copy of the configuration directory before downgrading.
I am able to run 6.x on my current configuration and session successfully with all the tabs. But when I run 7.x, it hangs after startup, as described in my previous comment.
@jfgorski
Hm, cant reproduce this on my Linux systems.
Try to start Vivaldi with
--disable-extensions, you may cant imagine but Chrome extensions can do strange things in Vivaldi.
We always get such reports after updates, was from 6.8 to 6.9 or 6.9 to 7.0 doesn't matter.
For example:
"Powerful Pixiv Downloader" and "Pixiv Fanbox Downloader" very long start time of Vivaldi. "Perplexity" Change startup settings. "Keyword Discovery SEO tool" cause high CPU usage.
Since you were not able to reproduce it, I tried creating a fresh new v7 profile. In my previous profile working with v6, I saved the session and exited. Then I copied various files from the previous profile to the new profile. Then I started v7 on the new profile and opened the saved session. I had to do that a few times to discover which files to avoid which seemed to cause the same crash, such as
Sessions/{Session_*,Tabs_*}and
Session Storage. Now v7 works with all my tabs restored.
Here's the file copy command I ran in case it is helpful to someone (you may need to modify it for your shell):
cd Default /bin/rm -rv Cookies* History* Local\ Storage Login\ Data* Preferences Extension* Session* cp ~/.config/previous-vivaldi/Default/{Cookies*,History*,Local\ Storage,Login\ Data*,Preferences,Extensions*,Sessions} . -arv /bin/rm -v Sessions/{Session_*,Tabs_*}
Thanks for the assistance @mib2berlin
@jfgorski
Thank you for a solution, this can help many users with similar issues.
Cheers, mib
Well, unfortunately the problem continues to reappear with v7. Today I restarted the browser and it would not load the previous session and instead hung on startup, unlike yesterday. I tried the previous steps I described (downgrade to v6, save session, upgrade to v7, clear current session files, start up, restore saved session) and it allowed me to get back all the tabs, but it's inconvenient to do on every browser restart, obviously.
I thought the problem might be with the NVIDIA GPU video card I have (due to bugs it seems to often have with Linux) and many windows and tabs, so I tried
--disable-gpubut that did not help.
Some possible directions to take:
- Is there a way to debug this more deeply to help fix the problem? Such as some way to check whether the
Session_*or
Tabs_*files are corrupt?
- Alternatively, is there a way to create a
Sessions/*.binfile manually on command line from
Session_*or
Tabs_*files? Then at least I could avoid having to downgrade to save the current session. I could not find anything about this in my online searches. The SNSS file format appears undocumented.
