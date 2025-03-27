Seems like I have a problem in Vivaldi 7 with around 250 tabs. Not sure if that is many, but it works in Vivaldi 6. What happens on start is that the few visible tabs load, the rest never load and show the logo screen, and the window bar buttons (like switch tab, close tab) are not clickable, and then the browser hangs. I hit Control-C in the terminal cli where I started the browser, and the "are you sure" exit popup shows, and I am able to exit cleanly.

This problem is happening to me on Arch Linux on X for all 7.x versions (7.0 to 7.3). When I downgrade to 6.9, everything works. (I would use 6.9, but I need 7.x to fix the long time Google Docs cursor focus bug.)

Anyone else have this problem? Any fixes? Thank you!