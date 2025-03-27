Settings Search field should have focus, on settings opening
-
Try this:
- open the settings pop-up
- you'll see that the search field has no focus
This forces you to move the cursor on the search field and to click on it, before you start typing the name of the settting that you want to reach.
The focus, instead, should be automatically put on the search field, on opening of the settings pop-up, so that you could just start typing, right away, without moving the cursor and clicking on the search field.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@newscpq Tested 7.3.3635.2 Win 11 with Vivaldi Settings in tab or window; search field has focus for me.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@newscpq It’s not a popup, it’s a window, if you don’t choose to display settings in a tab. In a tab the search field will be focused, independently from the setting of focusing page content in a new tab. So that’s perhaps an inconsistency or a bug.
Anyway, you don’t have to click anything, pressing tab once will focus the settings search in the window.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@newscpq I can confirm this behaviour in the latest Snapshot. Use Alt+P to open the Settings Dialog. This behaviour is new.
It works as expected in the latest Stable release, 7.3
-
I'm on 7.2.3641.3 and opening settings on a new tab has search field focused as expected
if settings are opened as pop-up, I confirm that it has NO focus.
-
Pesala Ambassador
Report bug as:
VB-115686 Search Field of Settings Dialog does not have focus on opening (28/3/2025)