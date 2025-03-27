i have seen many cases..
-
..but cases when you need to use vnp to access vpn, since vpn creators block all users by geoip based on political hostility towards only some of them, this is a rather rare cases. but presented so cynically- generally the unique case, i have never seen such abomination
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
-
@BABUT I have read your post three times and have no clue what you are talking about. But you seem to be unhappy. So I'm sad that I didn't get the point, because maybe I would have been able to do something about it
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
-
Modedit: political post removed. User is reminded to observe the Vivaldi Community Code of Conduct:
Don’t use content likely to offend people based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or political views.
https://vivaldi.com/privacy/code-of-conduct/
-
if you're itching to integrate something, start with switchyomega and sessionbuddy