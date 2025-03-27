Bookmarks with 1-character nicknames stopped working since 7.2
LogicDaemon
So I have a bookmark which opens email, and it has a nickname
@. So I'm used to just opening a new tab, typing @ and pressing Enter to open it.
Since 7.2 it stopped working.
Even if I disable everything except the bookmark nicknames, it still doesn't appear
Enabling bookmarks changes nothing.
Also I noticed after 2 recent updates the "Enable Bookmarks" checkbox is disabled, despite me enabling it manually, twice.
Longer ≥2-char nicknames do work, but the search suggestion appears despite it's being disabled.
Characters other than letters and numbers aren't working right now as single character nicknames. I just changed my half dozen or so single character nicknames to numbers I wasn't using. Hopefully it is just a temporary work around because my muscle memory is strong too
There has been a bug report made, fingers crossed