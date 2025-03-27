So I have a bookmark which opens email, and it has a nickname @ . So I'm used to just opening a new tab, typing @ and pressing Enter to open it.

Since 7.2 it stopped working.

Even if I disable everything except the bookmark nicknames, it still doesn't appear





Enabling bookmarks changes nothing.

Also I noticed after 2 recent updates the "Enable Bookmarks" checkbox is disabled, despite me enabling it manually, twice.

Longer ≥2-char nicknames do work, but the search suggestion appears despite it's being disabled.