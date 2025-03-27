@jane-n

Please note: file downloading has been broken in this version of Snap. Not pictures, specifically files. For example, when you tap on a link on github, on apkmirror, on this site - new apk versions. At the same time, if the file can be downloaded with a long tap and context menu (“Download link”), it is downloaded normally. Only the processing of regular tap is broken.

What's going on? When I try to download, the traffic indicator shows that some kind of data stream is starting to arrive at the smart... for 2 or 3 seconds, and then it stops. I don't see any download notification or progress info in Downloads section.

On the previous version of Snap and on the release the download worked fine.