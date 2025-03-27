Reader View button on the Address Bar – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3646.3
This update comes with an option to add a Reader View button to the Address Bar and various bug fixes.
Aaron Translator
@jane-n First!
wow! 7.4!
@jane-n sync keeps dropping every few days. Found some fix?
@3dvs said in Reader View button on the Address Bar – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3646.3:
@mariap it happen on android 12 and 14 and doesnt happen on android 11.
So may be only happens on android 12+
Aaron Translator
@Aaron i know that, sync works fine on desktop,
it just keeps getting logging out every few days.
Devs know about this. Team member even for more details in a existing thread.
@3dvs
We're indeed aware of the issue, but it has proven very difficult to pinpoint the cause, especially as most of us are unable to reproduce it.
@jane-n another detail :
- Android 12 device which doesn't drop , does not show in synced device names on desktop.
- I don't use vivaldi on that device, so maybe sync drop after multiple restarts I.e. due to frequent/regular use of app
Please update your report wherever you are keeping it.
Aaron Translator
The page address copy button was broken.
Downloading files?
No, we didn't hear.
RadekPilich
Keep them coming
SearchFind in page button next?
I need "find in page" too
@jane-n
Please note: file downloading has been broken in this version of Snap. Not pictures, specifically files. For example, when you tap on a link on github, on apkmirror, on this site - new apk versions. At the same time, if the file can be downloaded with a long tap and context menu (“Download link”), it is downloaded normally. Only the processing of regular tap is broken.
What's going on? When I try to download, the traffic indicator shows that some kind of data stream is starting to arrive at the smart... for 2 or 3 seconds, and then it stops. I don't see any download notification or progress info in Downloads section.
On the previous version of Snap and on the release the download worked fine.
@jane-n
thank you so much for fixing FB, it's finally full screen width at 67% scale
We've confirmed the download bug and we'll fix it.
atimeofday
I'm not sure when this issue appeared, but file downloads seem to be broken when a site opens a blank tab to serve the files.
Custom wallpaper requires a restart to apply.
Edit : didn't happen today
i think Reader view doubles article ... at least my snapshot is...
after end repeats article:
