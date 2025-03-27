Hello,

today I tried the Vivaldi adblocker on latest version v7.3.3635.2

On reddit I still see "promoted" ads, both in main reddit page and in single posts.

So I've tried creating some rules to block those ads, without success.

Then I tried using ChatGPT to help me, and it came up with some more rules I didn't thought of, but even those new rules didn't work.

When the Vivaldi developers will finally create a decent adblocker?