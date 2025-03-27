about adblocker
lazymonkey2
Hello,
today I tried the Vivaldi adblocker on latest version v7.3.3635.2
On reddit I still see "promoted" ads, both in main reddit page and in single posts.
So I've tried creating some rules to block those ads, without success.
Then I tried using ChatGPT to help me, and it came up with some more rules I didn't thought of, but even those new rules didn't work.
When the Vivaldi developers will finally create a decent adblocker?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@lazymonkey2 said in about adblocker:
When the Vivaldi developers will finally create a decent adblocker?
Enhancing the Vivaldi Blocker is a ongoing process.
You can add more Blocklists to get better results.
Or use uBlockLite or Adguard extension which are more prowerful.
lazymonkey2
@DoctorG thank you for the suggestions, but on android I cannot use extensions.
It's really needed a good native adblocker.
I'll try again in six months...
thanks.