Why right-click context menu isn't round on web apps as Vivaldi?
RepeatedKibbles
On Vivaldi:
On web apps (unless Vivaldi is already opened):
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@RepeatedKibbles You mean as web app a PWA?
I checked and see what you mean.
Could be because PWA use the internal Chromium core as web page renderering.
Is a Vivaldi bug, as Chromium 134 does have rounded context menus.
RepeatedKibbles
@DoctorG Is there any way to fix this?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@RepeatedKibbles Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
