So I woke up today to yet another update to Vivaldi, noticing that it said "7.3". "Huh? Already another point release just days after 7.2?" I got carefully optimistic, thinking: "They must at least have listened to our feedback for 7.2 and fixed the middle mouse button bug it introduced!"

Of course it has not been fixed.

To make matters worse, they have added yet another spam button to the UI about "Proton VPN", and forcefully open a webpage on my behalf with the nonsensical headline "Your browser has been updated with Proton VPN for Vivaldi!"

That's it. This is the very last straw for me. I'm leaving this cancerware today, regardless of how much extra work it means for me and in spite of there being no better alternative. It doesn't matter. Out of principle, I cannot go on using software made by such disrespectful people who clearly have given up any ideals they may have genuinely had long ago.

I gave you so many chances to redeem yourselves, but you are unfortunately lost beyond hope. You've sold out completely and deserve what will inevitably happen.

Anyone who keeps using Vivaldi after this frankly deserves to be treated this way. I would have dropped it long ago, but I invested so much time and effort and didn't want to throw it all away again. But now there is no choice. Thanks for not giving me a choice.

Bye forever.