Good bye forever, Vivaldi.
frustratedvivaldier
So I woke up today to yet another update to Vivaldi, noticing that it said "7.3". "Huh? Already another point release just days after 7.2?" I got carefully optimistic, thinking: "They must at least have listened to our feedback for 7.2 and fixed the middle mouse button bug it introduced!"
Of course it has not been fixed.
To make matters worse, they have added yet another spam button to the UI about "Proton VPN", and forcefully open a webpage on my behalf with the nonsensical headline "Your browser has been updated with Proton VPN for Vivaldi!"
That's it. This is the very last straw for me. I'm leaving this cancerware today, regardless of how much extra work it means for me and in spite of there being no better alternative. It doesn't matter. Out of principle, I cannot go on using software made by such disrespectful people who clearly have given up any ideals they may have genuinely had long ago.
I gave you so many chances to redeem yourselves, but you are unfortunately lost beyond hope. You've sold out completely and deserve what will inevitably happen.
Anyone who keeps using Vivaldi after this frankly deserves to be treated this way. I would have dropped it long ago, but I invested so much time and effort and didn't want to throw it all away again. But now there is no choice. Thanks for not giving me a choice.
Bye forever.
A word of advice to all those who are thinking of leaving Vivaldi:
Do it quietly without posting in this forum, because those of us who remain are not interested in knowing about it and feel secondhand embarrassment or cringe.
I will never understand these users who make farewell speech when the software somehow disappoints them, as if it were in the public interest ...
The same advice applies to those who, before leaving Vivaldi, threaten:
"If you don't incorporate this feature or change this feature, or modify this or that, I will quit Vivaldi."
The feeling of secondhand embarrassment in this case is superlative.
wintercoast
@Havokdan If you uninstall Vivaldi, does it take you to a page where they ask you why you uninstalled it? If it does, that would be the place for a disgruntled user to post.
@wintercoast said in Good bye forever, Vivaldi.:
If you uninstall Vivaldi, does it take you to a page where they ask you why you uninstalled it
Only on Windows.
RadekPilich
@Havokdan said in Good bye forever, Vivaldi.:
I will never understand these users who make farewell speech when the software somehow disappoints them, as if it were in the public interest ...
A bit of psychology for you in case you are interested in understanding
https://youtu.be/FQRyrYGjihQ
-
Re: Good bye forever
I also feel like this was in bad taste, but if one little ad (that I can right click and remove anyway), gets them enough revenue, that they don't have to start data mining their users (like Mozilla is doing), then I will begrudgingly put up with it.
Goodbye...
To be honest I don't think anyone will miss you, you never helped anyone in the community, haven't contributed anything back and you kept posting that you refuse to post debug logs on purpose.
The only thing this community got from you is constant bitching and moaning.
The funny part is that he has been keep posting that Vivaldi is a complete letdown; both the program itself, its developers and the communiy. And there's nothing left to switch to. His exact words.
So what now, you are going to stop using the internet because no browser is good enough for your highness?
Where they switching too? They never said..
frustratedvivaldier
As expected, nothing but braindead responses from people who are happy to put up with all the constant harassments from the bullies who pretend to care about their users and privacy. What a bad joke.
Enjoy the future bullying, both from Vivaldi's "developers" toward you, and from yourselves toward anyone questioning anything about this malware of a "browser".
Maybe if you donate some more money to them, the Vivaldi developers can go on vacation to the USA again while ignoring all the countless serious bugs as they repeatedly add spam buttons into the UI, spam items into the bookmarks, ugly and nonsensical splash screens and forcefully open webpages on behalf of their lowly slaves... I mean valued users.
There is no hope for this project or the people behind it.
Deleting my login information to this forum now.
This post is deleted!
@kjsnd said in Good bye forever, Vivaldi.:
I also don't like Proton or support them in any way
Just out of interest, why is that. if I may ask?
Mate, you don't have to announce your departures, it's not an airport.
wintercoast
@Stardust said in Good bye forever, Vivaldi.:
Where they switching too? They never said..
Nothing to stop that user from creating their own fork of Chromium or Firefox. Or, if they can't stand anything at all associated with Google or Mozilla, then they can try creating an engine and browser from scratch. Good luck with that!
For all those who run away from Vivaldi i found a nice Goode Bye song of the 70ies. scnr
-
@DoctorG Some very sad Scandinavian goodbye songs:
Triakel - Farväl Alla Vänner
Valkyrien Allstars - Farvel Slekt og Venner
Dunderklumpen - Farväl
Farväl, farväl
Förtjusande mö
Vi komma väl snart igen
TravellinBob
@frustratedvivaldier You do know that you don't actually have to use all the new stuff, right? I don't. I set the thing up to my liking when I first installed it (going on two years and counting), added my blog and a mail account (that I rarely use but monitor now and then - takes a minute) and I've not had a day's problem since. "Met" some very helpful people, Amdassadors and Developers and simply users, through the Community and Blogs, and have great respect for them all.
So for me, you're talking absolute nonsense, but by all means go your own way. You will not be missed. Sayonara, muppet.
@TravellinBob said in Good bye forever, Vivaldi.:
I set the thing up to my liking when I first installed it
That's exactly what Vivaldi is all about. It is supposedly for power users, but that is not a correct characterization.
It is about choice: you set it up to use whatever you need or takes your fancy, and like you say, you are not obliged to use all Vivaldi's features.
-
Yesterday a user wrote this thread that was deleted in its entirety:
"Vivaldi search bar taken over by Wikipedia: why?"
Let's analyze what happened in the thread that “had” to be deleted.
The user instead of checking the settings in the specific part of Search engines, “assumed” that the problem was Vivaldi's problem. What does this attitude denote?
1.- Supreme laziness
2.- Not assuming his responsibility in the “problem”.
3.- Focused on himself, that is to say, everyone must solve his problems because he is the “king” of the universe and everyone owes him obeisance.
@iAN-CooG told him that the problem was his problem, not Vivaldi's, and with that the “beast” he had in his head was unleashed.
He started with bad treatment, prepotency and arrogance with @DoctorG and @Pesala.
WTF do the helpers of this forum, whether formal or informal, have to go through bad treatment and bad times because of these characters?
You must be wondering how with the first post you could have guessed everything that happened?
The key is in the last part of his post where he threatens that if the problem was not solved he would change browser.
A person who threatens clearly denotes that he is an egomaniac that the whole world and his surroundings revolve around him.
So what do I propose so that this case is not repeated?
Any user who in his request somehow “threatens” to leave Vivaldi if his “problem” is not solved, should be ignored and no answer should be given no matter how simple the solution may seem.
Because clearly, if it is not in that post that character will come out “the beast” that he has inside sooner rather than later.
The helpers and the rest of the users deserve respect. Or not?