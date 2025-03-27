Cannot connect to COM devices
Devices connected via COM port cannot be connected via Vivaldi browser within the web environment. After connecting the device, a pop-up window with the connection option is not displayed. Everything works without problems in Microsoft Edge.
I tried connecting Flipper Zero or ESP32 development boards.
I don't know if it's a bug on the browser side or in my settings. Could someone please verify the functionality as well? Thank you.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Kevinar Issue with WebUSB/Webserial is known and in bug tracker.
I hoped that would be fixed 7.3.3635.2 Win 11.
But i guess you run Vivaldi 7.3 and connect fails?
After connecting the device, a pop -up window with the possibility of connecting the device is not displayed at all.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Kevinar Known and confirmed issue.
As WebUSB/WebSerial is a less used API the priority for a fix is not high.