E-mail not protected because of VPN config?
I have activated the new VPN feature and I think it's great that Vivaldi now offers it. What made me suspicious was the message that e-mails are not protected by the VPN configuration.
What does that mean? Do my e-mail addresses now - with VPN activated - have less protection than before without VPN?
BTW: When I restart Vivaldi, I am asked for credentials for Proton VPN. How can I disable being asked every time?
@Dancer18 It just means connections to the email servers you have configured in Mail does not go through the proxy. Only HTTP/S connections use the proxy.
It's still just as secure as before.
@Pathduck Thank you. Understand. I added a line to my previous post, asking how to deactivate prompt for credentials.
@Dancer18 I don't know, I don't use the proxy.
@Pathduck This is it:
I filled in my credentials for Vivaldi, but they don't seem to fit.
Have I now to click on
canceleach time?