I have deleted my Vivaldi account, still my forum works
-
Its really kinda weired..
But yeah my Vivaldi Social account got locked out..
Mods and Bug hunters, need to work on this issue..
Ok bye..
-
Same thing happened when Vivaldi locked my account login..
My Vivaldi Social was also working.. yes I couldn't log back in but yea I didn't got logged out
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Delete the cookies and you will never get in again with your deleted Vivaldi account.
-
@DoctorG um but if account is deleted all services should be closed..
Um.. directly from server..
-
suyashbagade1
Its okay.. I just alerted this issue ok bye..