Reddit - Subreddits not showing posts on frontpages
-
When watching a subreddit frontpage, the first few posts are displayed correctly. After that only the posters name are visible. Their posts are not visible.
I'm updated to 7.3.3635.2 (Stable channel) (64-bit) version.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@HaaEnn Please give us a link.
Does it need login at Reddit or can i see the issue guest?
Perhaps a restrictive adfilter blocklist. Had you tried disable adblocker extension or Vivaldi Blocker for the website?
-
Hadn't any problems with adblockers on Reddit before the update.
You can see it even when logged out.
After logging out, the login button does no longer work. Clicking on Login from the drop down menu, gives me a black screen.
Tried to restart the browser several times, same problems reappear.
Tried No Blocking under Privacy and turned off adblocker. Still same problems.
[https://www.reddit.com/r/norge/hot/](link url)
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@HaaEnn All ncie for me with 7.3.3635.2 Win 11 23H2.
I can see all content.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@HaaEnn Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
-
@DoctorG That's not the frontpage of the subreddit.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@HaaEnn
Oh, wait, i posted the wrong screenshot.Can not uplaod here.
//edit: i see all comments in the middle column.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/