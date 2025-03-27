@DoctorG

Hadn't any problems with adblockers on Reddit before the update.

You can see it even when logged out.

After logging out, the login button does no longer work. Clicking on Login from the drop down menu, gives me a black screen.

Tried to restart the browser several times, same problems reappear.

Tried No Blocking under Privacy and turned off adblocker. Still same problems.

[https://www.reddit.com/r/norge/hot/](link url)