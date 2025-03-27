Installing the malicious Proton extension without the user's permission or knowledge.
tel89243633353
Совместно с разработчиками браузера вивальди устанавливают вредоносное расширение протон без разрешения и ведома пользователя.
Fraudsters. Together with the developers of the Vivaldi browser, they install the malicious Proton extension without the user's permission or knowledge.
modedit: title edited for brevity
@tel89243633353 The extension is not installed if you never interact with the VPN. You can always remove it if you don't want it.
paul1149 Supporters
I think the OP is a bit melodramatic, but I would agree that the rollout of this feature has been far less clear than it should have been.
Pesala Ambassador
@tel89243633353 Utter nonsense. The user has to actively install the VPN if they want to use it. If they don’t want it, they don’t have to do anything, and it won’t be installed.
Proton VPN isn't malicious.
It has same reputation as Nord VPN
Anybody can fact check.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tel89243633353 I have a better one, dear:
"Fraud!!!! Real-Life Russians do not look like Startrek-Klingons.
Must be a AI fake."
No, Proton is no Fraud spreading company.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@3dvs That is what Brave's AI Search created?
@DoctorG yes. what you don't believe brave AI?
One can check DDG AI or any other AI or shall I do now?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@3dvs AI search is not always reliable as most people might think. And i do not use it for summaries or to compare products.
Streptococcus
Why did Proton say that I was using Firefox 91? For that reason I doubt that it would let me use it. I checked the user-agent that Vivaldi is sending and it is the normal default one.