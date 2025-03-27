Download link as
So sometimes there's a file someone posts that can be opened as text in browser, but my problem is that i want to download it and i can't cause it just opens in a new tab
mib2berlin Soprano
@WABAZKA
Please add a link to this page the Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Welcome to the forum, mib
Device: RedMagic 9 Pro
Model: NX769J
Android version: 14
Vivaldi version: 7.2.3628.77
I'm not sure what you mean by add a link to this page, my problem is not specific to a single site
mib2berlin Soprano
@WABAZKA
Hi, we need at least one example so users can test this, I guess nobody want to search for such a page.
Ok, while searching for a page, i kinda found a solution, so i guess i delete the post?
@WABAZKA said in Download link as:
What was the solution?
No, just leave it up as it may help other people with the same issue.
It is a shame to admit i had the the issue in adult content forum f95zone.to where you can attach a file(you need to register to access attachments and links) but it does not give a direct link to download( specifically the ones that can be interpreted or opened as text others are downloaded just fine)
Instead it makes the attachment itself a link to the file and it opens in a new tab as a text, my solution is stupid but it works for me, through opera browser and download it there through the selection menu, it might be important to specify it is not "download link as" but "save as" option, so it was not a solution in vivaldi and not sure i'm even allowed to give a direct link to adult content(i have not read the rules)
mib2berlin Soprano
@WABAZKA
I don't read it either but I guess not, I will try to reproduce before it disappear.
EDIT: Oh, I need an account to see links, I don't want to do this, sorry.