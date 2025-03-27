[VB-115618] Toolbar Editor on every window
Customize Panel show Toobar Editor on every window.
DoctorGTesting
@tree1891 I can confirm it. 7.3.3635.2 Win 11 23H2
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tree1891 I had not found any internal bug report.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG VB-115618
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tree1891 Was confirmed.