[VB-115614] Tab dragging trigger window move
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tree1891 Can confirm 7.3.3635.2 Win 11 23H2.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tree1891 Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG VB-115614
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tree1891 said in [VB-115614] Tab dragging trigger window move:
VB-115614
Confirmed internally.