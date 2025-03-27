You paused it & there's no audio!
I always use vivaldi browser. After watching several videos & reading my emails today, a screen came up with purple & fuchsia colors saying We need to pause Vivaldi for a while, pls read something.
I hit the back arrow, YT still there but no audio. It's about 6 hours later, still no audio. Works on the phone app though. Anyone else have this happening? And when will it be fixed? Checked sound settings, all is well, now I's stuck using Chrome, ugh.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Glamapuss
Hi, no issues here, Vivaldi 7.2.3621.71 on Opensuse Linux.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version and are you logged in to YT.
I would try first to disable the ad blocker, Vivaldi's or extension.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Pesala Ambassador
@Glamapuss Have you muted all tabs by mistake?
What are your OS and Vivaldi versions?
Do you use a VPN?
