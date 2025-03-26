translation side by side
kusokuzeshiki
For web page translation , show original and translated side by side.
Synced scrolling is superior.
Pesala Ambassador
@kusokuzeshiki Just to be clearer, you could edit your title.
Translate Page should show original and translation in two tiles
You can select some text and show text above and translation below. Perhaps side by side would be better.
You can also open the Translate Panel, then select some text to show the translation in the panel side-by-side with the web page. The original selected text is shown above the translation.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Pesala
Hi, I had a command chain does this but I cant recreate it, do you have an idea?
@kusokuzeshiki
I use a chain and then Ctrl+Alt+T for translate, to start the chain I use Alt+T.
So Alt+T then Ctrl+Alt+T:
Synced scrolling is an old request:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24246/scroll-sync-for-tiles
Please vote for it.
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin I could not get the translate page action to work, until I set the language to Always Translate.
Otherwise, the Translate Page icon appears, but the page is not translated.
- Duplicate Page
- Delay, 100
- Tile Vertically
- Translate Page